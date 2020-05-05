Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), on Monday, donated some relief materials to the Lagos State Government to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic, which necessitated a lockdown in the state.

The General Manager of the company, Mr Umoren Akpan who represented the Managing Director, Chief Engr. Patrick Anegbe at the presentation of the items said the organisation saw the need to support Governor Sanwo-Olu in the distribution of palliatives to the vulnerable in the state.

The presentation of the food items was held the Lagos state food bank at Oba-Akran.

Akpan said the entire staff and management team of IDL appreciates the hard work and proactiveness of Governor Sanwo-Olu in combatting the spread of the virus in the state.

He said the Governor’s activities coupled with the need for everyone to be their brother’s keeper in times of distress are among the reasons the Intercontinental Distillers Ltd deemed it necessary to donate towards the Government’s relief efforts.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal who received the food items on behalf of the State, thanked the IDL team for the kind gesture, saying that the provision of the food items has demonstrated the company’s concern for the vulnerable in the state.

He said the food items will be distributed among the targeted group by the state government.

He said: “We thank Intercontinental Distillers Limited for the distribution of palliatives to the Lagos state government.

“We appreciate you for trusting us and we promise to be transparent in the distribution of the items.

“Kudos to IDL for looking out for the vulnerable in the state.

Akpan further stated that IDL had donated some palliative items to the Ogun State Government.

He, however, encouraged other companies to support the government in cushioning the effect of the virus on the vulnerable.

“This is the time to show our social responsibility capability in assisting the government in fighting the disease. I want to appeal to other companies that have not contributed this far to come out and assist Lagos state government and Federal government at large.”

The items donated include 1000 bags of rice, 1000 cartons of noodles and 200 cases of non-alcoholic wine to the state government.