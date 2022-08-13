VIDEO: Peter Obi receives rousing welcome at RCCG convention

Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate received a rousing welcome on Friday at the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Mr. Obi, a former Anambra State governor graced the fifth day of the convention at RCCG international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The programme, with the theme, “Perfect Jubilee” began on Monday, August 8 and will last through Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Obi was introduced alongside other dignitaries, including the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel; and the wife of Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun; among others.

RCCG Mother-in-Israel and wife of the General Overseer prayed for the restoration of Nigeria.

Obi had last month attended a well-broadcast service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja led by Pastor Paul Enenche and his followers met him with an energetic welcome.

Watch video below: