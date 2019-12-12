Video of Boko Haram killing soldiers IPOB propaganda – Army

The Nigerian Army has said that a recently released viral video showing suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group killing some uniformed soldiers is a fake video doctored and released by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Army which made the claim in a statement by its spokesperson, Col. Sagir Musa, accused a certain Simon Ekpa whom it said was the architect of the video of trying to use it to cause disaffection.

Musa pointed out that the fact that Mr Ekpa used the video to call on people of the South East geopolitical zone not to join the army confirms that it is mere propaganda video.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to emphatically state that there was no incident that involved the capture and killing of tens and tens of Nigerian soldiers on the 10th of December 2019, as mischievously and wickedly portrayed in the video,” the statement said.

Musa said preliminary observation of the video will show it was doctored.

“Similarly, preliminary observation of the video clip (even by the amateur) will reveal that the video was doctored and that the event captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place at any point in time within the shores of Nigeria.

“To this end, the Nigerian Army is hereby calling on members of the general public and, indeed, personnel of the Nigerian Army, especially those in the North East theatre of operation, to disregard the video concocted and peddled by the outlawed IPOB members.”

“Also, the call on South Easterners not to join the Nigerian Army is an obvious indication of the essence and objective of the masterminds of this fake video which should be discountenanced by the public.”