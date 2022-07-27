VIDEO: NLC/ASUU protesters storm National Assembly

Nigeria’s labour unions under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, took their solidarity rally to the National Assembly, Abuja.

The rally led to heavy gridlock on the roads leading to the National Assembly.

The protesters presented their letter to members of the national assembly.

Speaking after the presentation, aAyuba Wabba, NLC president said the government cannot be allowed to destroy the future of Nigerian children.

He noted that while children of the politicians are abroad studying, those of the poor and the working class are being denied education.

According to Wabba, the solidarity strike with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will last for three days, after which the NLC will consider nationwide shutdown.

Also speaking, Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president noted that the union and the government had reached an agreement but the government is reneging on the agreement.

The Labour unions had on Tuesday, commenced a two-day rally in solidarity with the striking ASUU members.

