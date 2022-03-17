More details have emerged with respect to a fight that ensued between Mrs. Bianca Odimegwu Ojukwu, wife of Late Emeka Ojukwu, and Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, the immediate past first lady of Anambra State at the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s new governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday.

Though earlier reports suggested that Mrs. Obiano, wife of ex-governor, Chief Willie Obiano who slapped Mrs. Ojukwu, it was indeed Mrs. Ojukwu who slapped Obiano’s wife following a verbal abuse by the former against her.

A new video evidence shows Mrs. Obiano suddenly leave her seat to go where Mrs. Ojukwu was seated to verbally abuse ger.

Mrs. Ojukwu who was said to be provoked by the abuse stood up slapped her and dragged her wig off her head leading to a fight between the duo. They were, however, quickly separated.

But the incident caused disruption to the oath of office taking event by Prof Charles Soludo who was signing some documents