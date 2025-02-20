Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

VIDEO: Drama in Senate as Natasha Akpoti slams Akpabio, says 'I am not afraid of you'

Senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti, has berated Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of trying to suppress her voice in the National Assembly.

This is as Akpabio ordered her out of the senate chambers over a disagreement about sitting position, prompting a heated exchange.

Akpoti alleged that Akpabio has continued to target her, noting that she could not reveal some of the things he did to her publicly, while asserting that she is not afraid of the senate president.

Trouble began when Senator Natasha’s seat was relocated upon resumption of the session presided by the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, but she refused to comply with the change.

The Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno drew the attention of the Senate President to “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s improper seating position”

Monguno had hardly concluded a point of order before Natasha began to react angrily  before she was surrounded by the Sergeant-At Arms in a bid to excuse her from the plenary.

