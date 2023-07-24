Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta militant leader, has openly paraded his fighters, noting that they are working for President Bola Tinubu.

In a now viral video, Dokubo threatened to deal with anyone who wants the downfall of Tinubu, arguing that it’s the turn of the former Lagos State governor to rule.

He warned that anybody who misbehaves or seeks Tinubu’s downfall will be smashed.

The parade of up to 300 militants, which was captured on video, was reportedly held after Asari Dokubo returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Dokubo said, “Whatever the enemies are planning, they will fail. I am not a ghost. I just come Saudi Arabia. We are here. We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he will succeed. Anybody who is planning for him to fail, that person already failed.

“We are not competing with anybody. We have never competed with anybody. It is turn by turn. It is Jagaban turn, so, wait for your turn. If you do anyhow, you see anyhow.”

Recall that in June, about two weeks after Tinubu was sworn in as President, Dokubo visited him at the Presidential Villa, saying Tinubu had been a father figure for him for 30 years.

During the visit, he alleged that 99 percent of oil theft in the Niger Delta was done by the Nigerian military, especially the Army and the Navy.

Briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with Tinubu, Dokubo disclosed that he had volunteered to end the menace knowing that he would be fully protected by Tinubu’s administration.

Dokubo said, “The Army and the Navy intimidate the Civil Defense who are by status the people who are supposed to guard these pipelines.

“So the main culprits are the Army and the Navy. And there are notorious naval commanders who are known to be kingpins of these bunkering activities. Even if they give 1 billion contracts to everybody in the Niger Delta, because these military men are armed from the Army and the Navy, nothing will happen,” he said.

Days after the visit, Dokubo released a video in which he was brandishing guns and threatening Igbo people.