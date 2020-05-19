Adebayo Obajemu

As a fallout of the ongoing pandemic, VFD Group has held its 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM), this time, the meeting was virtual in line with the social distancing rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission. (CAC)

At the 1st Open Virtual AGM (OVA), which is a landmark developnment, the financial institution secured the nod of its financial statements for the fiscal year 2019 by the shareholders.

It also declared a dividend of N3.30 kobo per 50 kobo share payable as of May 1, 2020; appointment of a new director and re-election of retiring directors.

Other agendas of the meeting were the appointment of new external auditors and members of the statutory audit committee.

Every shareholder was given an opportunity to vote on all the resolutions presented before members, under the chairmanship of Mr Olatunde Busari (SAN). The meeting, which was held via Zoom and live-streamed on YouTube with access to the general public, actually demonstrated Company’s transparency and open door.