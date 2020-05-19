Adebayo Obajemu

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Market gained N36.7 billion at the close of trading on the domestic equities market at Monday’s trading session.

Market capitalization rose to N12.4 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also rose by 0.29% to close at 23,941.75 points.

The activity level at the market was upbeat, as traded volume and value rose 49.47% and 19.65% to 331 million units and N2.92billion respectively. The most active stocks by volume were Access Bank (83.5m units), and Zenith Bank (54.9 million units), while Zenith Bank (N842.8billion) led the value chart.Market sentiment, measured by market breadth, closed positive as 24 tickers gained, relative to 13 losers. Okomu (+9.99%) was the top gainer, while LASACO (-7.41%) led the losers’ chart.Performance across sectors closed mixed, with two out of the five indices under our coverage posting gains. Price appreciation in WAPCO and BUACEMENT spurred the Industrials by +0.94%, followed by the Lenders (+0.51%) on gain recorded in WEMA, ACCESS and FCMB.Conversely, the price decline in GUINNESS dragged the Consumer Index lower, while sell-offs in LASACO, CORNERSTONE, WAPIC & OANDO weighed down the Insurance and Oil & Gas Indices