VC tussle gets messier in Katsina Varsity as aspirant writes minister

The crisis bedeviling the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, over selection of candidates for the position of the Vice Chancellor has taken a new twist.

Recall that the nascent crisis began last week, after the university’s governing council shortlisted candidates for interview for the VC role.

Some aspirants had decried the process, pointing accusing fingers at the immediate-past VC, Prof. Armayau Bichi.

Business Hallmark’s investigations revealed that since its establishment in 2010 by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, FUDMA has been embroiled in crisis or the other principally over the selection of vice chancellors.

However, a fresh twist emerged when one of the contestants, Prof. Rasheed Hamzat, sent a three-page letter to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, detailing the alleged violations of guidelines by the selection committee.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained exclusively by our correspondent, claimed that the committee violated a 10-year professorial experience, as well as the not above 64 years of age as stipulated in the guidelines.

It partly read, “I wish to draw your attention to the above subject. The guideline is very clear and specific on the qualification of the Vice Chancellor. It states that the person to be appointed Vice Chancellor, “must be a professor of at least 10years’ experience.”

“Furthermore, with respect to age as a criterion for consideration for the position of Vice Chancellor, the guideline unambiguously submits that the person, ‘must not be more than 64 years at the time of assumption of duty’.

“Notwithstanding however, the Governing Council of Federal University Dutsin-Ma blatantly went directly against these in its advertorial. The implication of this is that a Professor of less than one year experience can also qualify as the Vice Chancellor.”

Advertisement

Hamzat, a professor of Agriculture, also faulted the composition of the selection committee, arguing that it violates the provisions of the guidelines for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

“Consequently, this anomaly produced a list of six unqualified candidates for the position of vice chancellor, Federal University Dutsin-Ma. Indeed, some of these candidates who were shortlisted had less than 3 years professorial experience, contrary to the laid down guidelines for the appointment of Vice Chancellor and the Honorable Minister’s directive,” he added.