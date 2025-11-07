Vatican says Mary must no longer be called co-redeemer, reasserts Christ’s exclusive role

The Vatican has issued a new doctrinal decree directing Catholics to stop referring to Mary, the mother of Jesus, as “co-redemptrix”, emphasising that redemption is the exclusive work of Christ.

The document, approved by Pope Leo, reviewed several traditional Marian titles and devotional expressions. It explained that while Mary holds a revered position in the Christian faith, her role in the salvation narrative remains supportive, not equal to Christ’s.

“Given the need to clarify Mary’s subordinate role to Christ in the work of Redemption, it is always inappropriate to use the title ‘co-redemptrix’,” the decree stated, warning that such language may “obscure Christ’s unique salvific mediation”.

On the related title “mediatrix”, the Vatican acknowledged that Mary played a mediating role in giving birth to Christ, but stressed that Scripture affirms Jesus alone as the mediator between God and humanity.

The decree reaffirmed earlier Vatican statements and echoed remarks by the late Pope Francis, who repeatedly rejected suggestions that Mary shared in Christ’s redemptive mission.

“Christ is the Mediator… the only Redeemer. There are no co-redeemers with Christ,” Francis said in 2021, at one point calling attempts to elevate Mary to a co-redeeming status “foolishness”.

The Vatican said the clarification aims to preserve doctrinal balance, ensuring that Marian devotion does not blur the central Christian teaching that salvation comes solely through Jesus Christ.