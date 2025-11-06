Connect with us

Nation

AIG Uzuegbu working with other security agencies to secure zone 9
Advertisement

Nation

Nnamdi Kanu Urges Trump to Launch U.S.-Led Probe into Alleged Killings in South-East Nigeria

Nation

Okonjo-Iweala to inspire civic movement at EiE 15th anniversary in Lagos

Nation

Senate passes bill imposing 14 years jail term for sexual harassment in universities

Nation

Bandits attack Niger rep, injure security aides

Nation

Ogun commends IHS Nigeria, NUJ Correspondents Chapel for retraining over 100 journalists

Nation

Stakeholders describe Yewa North LG as model for effective leadership

Nation

No Christian persecution in Nigeria, only terrorism - Defence chief counters Trump’s claim

Nation

Archbishop Martins faults security agencies over failure to protect Christians, warns killings could fuel genocide claims

Nation

NSA, security chiefs to address media over Trump’s genocide claim

Nation

AIG Uzuegbu working with other security agencies to secure zone 9

Published

10 minutes ago

on

AIG Uzuegbu working with other security agencies to secure zone

 

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has said officers and men of the Command are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the zone.

Uzuegbu gave the assurance when he received the newly inaugurated leadership and some stakeholders of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State, led by its Chairman, Deacon Steve Oko.

He described journalists as critical stakeholders in society and urged them to uphold ethical standards in their reportage. The AIG warned that no part of the states under the zone would be allowed to become a breeding ground for criminals, stressing that the Command would enforce the law fully on anyone involved in acts capable of breaching public peace.

He assured residents of sustained security measures, especially as the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near.

Uzuegbu emphasised the importance of developmental journalism and encouraged media professionals to use their platforms to promote peace, unity and progress in the society. He also solicited continued cooperation from the media, pledging that the Command will work closely with journalists as partners in progress.

He cautioned media practitioners to avoid fake news and sensationalism, noting that objective reporting remains vital to national stability.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Deacon Oko, said the visit was to strengthen cooperation and ensure a harmonious working relationship between the police and the media.

He appealed to the police to view journalists as partners, not adversaries, adding that the media has both moral and constitutional duties to hold leaders accountable.

Advertisement

Oko commended the police for their sacrifices in safeguarding lives and property, urging them to remain steadfast. He, however, called on security personnel, especially those on duty at checkpoints, to be humane and avoid distractions that could endanger their lives. He also encouraged police authorities to curb unprofessional conduct among officers to further enhance public confidence.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *