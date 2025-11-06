AIG Uzuegbu working with other security agencies to secure zone 9

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has said officers and men of the Command are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the zone.

Uzuegbu gave the assurance when he received the newly inaugurated leadership and some stakeholders of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State, led by its Chairman, Deacon Steve Oko.

He described journalists as critical stakeholders in society and urged them to uphold ethical standards in their reportage. The AIG warned that no part of the states under the zone would be allowed to become a breeding ground for criminals, stressing that the Command would enforce the law fully on anyone involved in acts capable of breaching public peace.

He assured residents of sustained security measures, especially as the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near.

Uzuegbu emphasised the importance of developmental journalism and encouraged media professionals to use their platforms to promote peace, unity and progress in the society. He also solicited continued cooperation from the media, pledging that the Command will work closely with journalists as partners in progress.

He cautioned media practitioners to avoid fake news and sensationalism, noting that objective reporting remains vital to national stability.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Deacon Oko, said the visit was to strengthen cooperation and ensure a harmonious working relationship between the police and the media.

He appealed to the police to view journalists as partners, not adversaries, adding that the media has both moral and constitutional duties to hold leaders accountable.

Oko commended the police for their sacrifices in safeguarding lives and property, urging them to remain steadfast. He, however, called on security personnel, especially those on duty at checkpoints, to be humane and avoid distractions that could endanger their lives. He also encouraged police authorities to curb unprofessional conduct among officers to further enhance public confidence.