Nnamdi Kanu begins defence in terrorism case after months of delay

Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, has begun filing his defence in the terrorism case brought against him by the Federal Government, following a directive of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

It was gathered that Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently completing the paperwork inside the courtroom of Justice James Omotosho, after repeatedly refusing to open his defence in previous sittings. He had insisted that the prosecution must first identify the specific terrorism provisions under which he is being tried.

To resolve the stalemate, Justice Omotosho ordered that the court registry be temporarily moved into the courtroom to allow Kanu file his documents immediately.

Lead counsel to the Federal Government, Adegboyega Awomolo, told the court that he would accept the defence papers on the spot and respond in line with procedure.

Proceedings were briefly stood down for one hour to allow the defence team complete the filing process.

The move marks a notable shift in the trial, which has experienced several delays over procedural disputes and Kanu’s objections to the charges.