Nnamdi Kanu begins defence in terrorism case after months of delay
Abia boosts corps members’ allowance to ₦50,000 as Otti prioritises youth and public service

Vatican says Mary must no longer be called co-redeemer, reasserts Christ’s exclusive role

AIG Uzuegbu working with other security agencies to secure zone 9

Nnamdi Kanu Urges Trump to Launch U.S.-Led Probe into Alleged Killings in South-East Nigeria

Okonjo-Iweala to inspire civic movement at EiE 15th anniversary in Lagos

Senate passes bill imposing 14 years jail term for sexual harassment in universities

Bandits attack Niger rep, injure security aides

Ogun commends IHS Nigeria, NUJ Correspondents Chapel for retraining over 100 journalists

Stakeholders describe Yewa North LG as model for effective leadership

Published

2 hours ago

Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, has begun filing his defence in the terrorism case brought against him by the Federal Government, following a directive of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

It was gathered that Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is currently completing the paperwork inside the courtroom of Justice James Omotosho, after repeatedly refusing to open his defence in previous sittings. He had insisted that the prosecution must first identify the specific terrorism provisions under which he is being tried.

To resolve the stalemate, Justice Omotosho ordered that the court registry be temporarily moved into the courtroom to allow Kanu file his documents immediately.

Lead counsel to the Federal Government, Adegboyega Awomolo, told the court that he would accept the defence papers on the spot and respond in line with procedure.

Proceedings were briefly stood down for one hour to allow the defence team complete the filing process.

The move marks a notable shift in the trial, which has experienced several delays over procedural disputes and Kanu’s objections to the charges.

Obinna Ezugwu

