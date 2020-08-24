OBINNA EZUGWU

Activist and former Kaduna Central District senator, Shehu Sani has condemned the killing of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) by security agencies, describing it as unconscionable.

Sani who was reacting to the killing of IPOB members in Enugu by security agencies on Monday, as well as the killing of IMN protesters in Kaduna few days ago, argued that it is unacceptable to use force of arms on agitators.

He adviced the security agencies to instead direct their energy against terrorists.

“No matter how much the ideas and beliefs of the members of the IMN and IPOB differ with ours, the use of state violence or support for the use of state violence to suppress their rallies or procession is unconscionable,” he wrote via his twitter account, @ShehuSani. “We have terrorists that deserves the force of our arms and anger.”

No matter how much the ideas & beliefs of the members of the IMN and IPOB differ with ours,the use of state violence or support for the use of state violence to suppress their rallies or procession is unconscionable.We have terrorists that deserves the force of our arms & anger. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 24, 2020

The clash between between IPOB and the police had led to the death of 21 members of the group, according to its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful. The IPOB spokesperson also said not less than 47 members of the group were arrested.

The clash had started when the security agencies, following a tip off, invaded venue of the group’s meeting at Emene, a suburb of the Enugu State capital with the intention to disperse them.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) in its own statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the IPOB members killed two of its personnel. According to him, five members of the separatist group were killed.