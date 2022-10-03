Using SmartThinQ™, LG aims to do dishes what it has done to clothes

There’s no need to spend hours behind the sink, upgrade your kitchen with LG dishwashers. For the longest time, our households have shunned dishwashers. Perhaps its myths – like how dishwashers consume more water and electricity compared to hand washing – that have stopped our families from using this lifesaver.

But fun fact: using a dishwasher actually consumes less energy and water. Just look out for an energy efficiency rating of two or more ticks. Leave this pesky chore to the Godsend appliance and upgrade your kitchen experience.

LG Electronics (LG) is setting new standards for dishwashers thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time. This robotic cleaning arm combines a circular sweeping action with powerful bi-directional spin to shoot water in every direction for sparkling clean dishes regardless of shape or location. Multi-Motion also saves time, completing a full cycle in only 59 minutes.

The QuadWash Pro technology uses improved, high-pressure jets to power-clean from multiple angles while soaking dishes with micro bubble-infused water to breakdown the heaviest of soiling, delivering maximum cleaning coverage every time.

Driven by LG’s powerful Inverter Direct Drive Motor, the DFB512FP model provides users with the cleaning power they demand, backed by a 10-year warranty. The Inverter Direct Drive Motor offers a unique Dual Zone option which adjusts the water spray intensity on each rack, allowing fragile glassware to be washed gently in the upper rack while heavily soiled pots and pans receive a more powerful wash in the lower rack in the same cycle.

LG’s Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quietness in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class. Compared to conventional motors, LG’s innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier. LG’s newest dishwasher is also equipped with LG’s EasyRack™ Plus, which boasts three tiers that can be configured in a number of ways, providing customers with incredible flexibility. EasyRack Plus maximizes usable space and accommodates large and oddly shaped bowls, pans and other items. All three tiers are designed specifically for different types of tableware: the lower rack for plates, bowls, pots and pans; the upper rack for cups and wineglasses; the third rack for utensils and kitchen tools. With a single touch, the height of the upper rack can be easily adjusted to make room for larger utensils such as spatulas, whisks and salad tongs.

The height-adjustable third rack holds more items so users save time and wash fewer loads – and it’s perfect for everything from flatware and long-handled utensils to small espresso cups. The glide rail and ball-bearing wheel design ensures smoother loading and unloading and allows even your heaviest dish loads to glide in and out effortlessly. Plus, with the LED tub light, users can check if their dishes are clean or dirty as it automatically illuminates when the dishwasher door is open.

“Consumers are spending more time at home than ever before, and a lot of that time is being spent in the kitchen, which means more cooking and more dishwashing,” said Brian Kang, General Manager, LG Electronics West African Operations, Home Appliances Division. “To continue providing consumers with solutions to make life at home easier, Upgraded the dishwasher with cutting-edge technology for thorough washing and drying in less time, delivering even more flexibility and convenience in the kitchen.”

LG and Styler hope to change consumers’ perceptions of clothes maintenance and it seems to be working. While keeping clothes in peak condition was once a laborious process involving repeatedly ironing shirts and creasing pants, all of these tasks can now be accomplished at the touch of a button. Consumers now have more time to enjoy after work while still looking their best each morning. By expanding clothing care options for busy professionals, the LG Styler is well on its way to becoming a household necessity.

The patented and very efficient Smart ThinQ feature allows the connection of the QuadWash dishwasher and Styler with the user’s smartphone. While this helps the user to monitor the cleaning at their most convenience with a tap of a screen for the Dishwasher, you can control track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles on the Styler. Furthermore, one of the features within the QuadWash, is the Machine Clean Reminder function which works well to remind users to run the cleaning cycle to keep the dishwasher fresh and highly functional.

The fascinating exteriors of LG Styler with Mirror Design can complement the design of any place in your home. You can take clothes out and try it out in front of the LG Styler.

LG Styler is made for a Healthier Life and throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG Styler.

TrueSteam™ reduces more than 99.9%* virus, bacteria. Easily Sanitize fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives. Unpleasant smells, harmful pollutants, dripping wet, wrinkles, seasonal clothes and even difficult to clean items. Effortlessly remove them quickly and effectively at your home.

LG Styler’s deep-penetrating TrueSteam™ consists of pure water and gently Moving Hanger help reduce allergens, odors and wrinkles in your clothes. Low temperature drying system dries clothing faster than air drying, preventing shrinking and damage caused by heat.

From LG PR department