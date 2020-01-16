Use your skills, good morals to succeed in life, Oyetola tasks graduates

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has tasked fresh Nigerian graduates on the need to combine their respective skills and good morals as weapons for attaining success in life.

The governor maintained that the combination of the two virtues was the necessary tool for any youth who desires rapid success in life.

He said without good morals, success becomes very difficult to attain in life regardless of the skills one might possess, adding that the two are complementary instruments of success.

Governor Oyetola who spoke at the 9th Convocation Ceremony of Fountain University, Osogbo, also tasked Nigerian universities to adhere strictly to best practices in carrying out their core mandate of teaching, research and community service.

He said handing over analytical skills, knowledge and competencies to their graduates would assist the products of the university and other tertiary institutions to “hold their own and compete anywhere in the world.

“The world is waiting for you to help build a knowledge, technology and moral compliant society. Your ability to attain this is what will continue to make your university and education relevant. Do not disappoint the world and do not let down your Alma mater.

“Academic excellence starts with merit at recruitment and admission points. I urge the management of universities in Nigeria to ensure that staff recruitment and student admission are merit driven,” he added.

He congratulated the management and staff of Fountain University on their 9th convocation ceremony just as he felicitated with the graduands, their parents and guardians for their academic feat.

Earlier in his remarks, the newly-appointed Chancellor of Fountain University, Dr. Umaru Abdul-Mutallab, said as a faith-based university, Fountain University has a duty of nurturing and sustaining a life-long interest in the acquisition and cultivation of Islamic ethics and values.

He described his appointment as chancellor of the university as a privilege and a call to serve humanity, particularly the young generations “to whom we all owe a duty of facilitating a brighter, prosperous and rewarding future”.