US to cut flight capacity as shutdown worsens
Published

10 hours ago

on

US to cut flight capacity as shutdown worsens

The United States will begin reducing scheduled flight capacity by 10 percent across 40 major airports starting Friday, as the ongoing federal government shutdown continues to strain critical aviation services.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the move during a White House briefing on Wednesday, saying the prolonged funding deadlock in Congress has left key aviation staff either furloughed or working without pay.

“There is going to be a 10 percent reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations,” Duffy said, noting that the cuts will take effect immediately.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford said the affected locations would include several of the country’s busiest travel hubs, including airports in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. The full list is expected to be released later this week, AFP reported.

The shutdown, now the longest in US history, began after lawmakers failed to pass new government funding before September 30. It has resulted in more than 1.4 million federal employees being furloughed or working without pay, including over 60,000 air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration staff.

The staffing shortages have already contributed to delays and slower airport operations nationwide. Officials fear that continued absenteeism among unpaid workers could pose safety risks and worsen travel disruptions.

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently warned that staffing-related air travel delays have increased sharply, rising from about five percent to more than 50 percent nationwide. “The longer the shutdown goes on, and as fewer air traffic controllers show up to work, the safety of the American people is thrown further into jeopardy,” he said.

Efforts to end the shutdown remain stalled, with negotiations deadlocked over health care spending. Democrats are demanding that expiring health insurance subsidies be renewed as part of any funding deal, while Republicans insist the issue should be addressed only after the government is reopened.

President Donald Trump has intensified pressure during the stalemate, threatening broader federal workforce cuts and targeting domestic welfare programs. He has also renewed efforts to restrict Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, though courts have blocked the move. The administration says partial SNAP payments are still being issued.

With no resolution in sight, analysts warn that air travel disruptions are likely to worsen in the days ahead.

