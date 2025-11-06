Tinubu says Nigeria will defeat terrorism as U.S. pressure mounts over alleged Christian persecution

President Bola Tinubu has restated his government’s resolve to end terrorism and intensify diplomatic engagement, as pressure builds from the United States following President Donald Trump’s recent warning over alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump had last week designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and suggested possible military and economic actions if the Nigerian government fails to safeguard Christian communities, sparking renewed scrutiny of the country’s security operations in the South-East and Middle Belt.

Addressing ministers at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday – its first session since July – Tinubu said his administration is actively engaging international partners to clarify Nigeria’s security situation and protect its national interests.

“We are engaging the world diplomatically, and I want to assure Nigerians that we will defeat terrorism,” the President said before the council went into a closed-door discussion. “Our work is to stay focused and move forward with clarity of purpose under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Tinubu insisted that Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding the rights and safety of all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity, and said the country’s global bonds remain strong.

“Despite political concerns and external pressures, we continue to work with our partners,” he noted, pointing to the recent $2.3bn Eurobond issuance that was oversubscribed as evidence of growing confidence in the Nigerian economy.

He praised members of his cabinet for sustaining momentum on government reforms and urged continued unity and discipline as the administration consolidates its programmes across sectors.

“The task ahead is significant,” he said, “but we are resolute in building a secure, stable, and prosperous nation.”

The Federal Government has repeatedly denied claims of targeted violence against Christians or ethnic groups, maintaining that ongoing military operations are directed at armed groups and criminal elements responsible for attacks and unrest.