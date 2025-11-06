VIDEO: Trump insists Christians are being ‘slaughtered’ in Nigeria, vows to take action

United States President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that Christians in Nigeria are being targeted in widespread killings, describing the situation as a grave threat to the survival of Christianity in the country.

In a video released through the White House’s official X account on Wednesday, Trump alleged that “thousands and thousands” of Christians had been killed, blaming the violence on what he termed “radical Islamist” groups.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” he said in the clip. “Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

Trump said he was formally designating Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” stressing that the decision is grounded in US law governing responses to religious persecution.

“When Christians or any such group is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria – 3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide – something has to be done,” he stated.

He directed Congressman Riley Moore, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole and other lawmakers to immediately investigate the situation and report back to him without delay.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening,” he added. “We are ready, willing and able to protect our great Christian population around the world. This is not going to continue.”

Trump previously warned that the US could take military action if what he describes as a “Christian genocide” is not stopped. His latest remarks were also circulated on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, US authorities have drawn up contingency plans for possible military action in Nigeria.

Advertisement

What the designation means

“Country of particular concern” is an official classification under US law typically issued in cases where governments are seen as violating religious freedoms or enabling persecution, which may result in sanctions or restrictions on security cooperation.

Nigeria rejects persecution claims

The Federal Government has dismissed the allegations. In a statement issued by President Bola Tinubu on November 1, the government said Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy that safeguards religious freedom.

The statement stressed that security challenges in the country affect communities “across faiths and regions,” and that portraying Nigeria as religiously intolerant “does not reflect our national reality.”

According to the government, “religious tolerance has been a core part of Nigeria’s identity and will remain so.”

Watch video below: