Mining site collapses in Plateau, kills 13

Not less than 13 persons have reportedly died after a mining site collapsed in Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

Chairman of the local government, Joshua Riti, who confirmed ths incident, said it occurred on November 10.

He added that seven of the deceased hail from Bassa LGA, NAN reports.

“This is an unfortunate incident. These young people were only out in search of a means of livelihood,” he said.

“They went out to put their energies to good use to sustain and meet up with the current economic hardship in the country but met their untimely death.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

Majority of the victims were said to be aged 18-30.

Mining accidents are becoming a recurring decimal in resource-rich Nigeria.

In June, a mining site collapsed in Niger state following a downpour. Seven persons were eventually rescued.

Advertisement

In January, two people were killed and 77 injured in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.