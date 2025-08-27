UPDATED: One killed as traders clash at Mandilas Market in Lagos, suspect arrested

Tension erupted at the popular Mandilas section of Balogun Market on Lagos Island on Wednesday after a violent altercation between two traders led to the death of one and the arrest of the other.

The incident, which occurred around 11 a.m., sparked panic across the busy commercial hub, forcing shop owners to shut their stalls as security operatives moved in to restore order.

According to eyewitness accounts and viral videos circulating on social media, the dispute began as an argument over money between two traders said to be acting as intermediaries. The disagreement quickly escalated, with one of the men, identified as Ebuka Adindu, allegedly stabbing his opponent, Sodiq Ibrahim, to death.

A graphic video from the scene shows the victim lying motionless on the ground while an angry mob descended on the suspect, stripping him naked and attempting to lynch him in an apparent act of jungle justice.

However, the timely intervention of police officers from Lion Building and Ebute-Ero Divisions prevented further bloodshed. The operatives rescued Adindu and whisked him away in a patrol vehicle.

Police clarify incident, dismiss tribal clash rumour

Initial social media posts suggested that the violence had spiraled into a tribal clash and that hoodlums were attacking innocent people in the area. One user on X.com, @JackFleet, claimed:

“There’s a fracas going on presently in Lagos Island, Mandilas to be precise. Two guys were fighting, and it resulted in the death of one of them. Right now, street urchins have taken the law into their hands, stabbing innocent people on the street.”

Reacting to the post, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, dismissed the claim as false and urged members of the public not to spread panic.

Advertisement

“Your claim of street urchins taking over the street is false. Please do not cause unnecessary panic. DPOs Lion Building and Ebute-Ero are currently on the ground with their men, maintaining the restored peace,” Hundeyin stated.

He confirmed that the suspect had been arrested and was in custody, adding that the incident was not ethnically motivated.

“The Lagos State Police Command hereby wishes to inform the general public that there was no tribal clash or disturbance between any ethnic groups and others inside Balogun Market today,” Hundeyin said in a follow-up statement to journalists.

According to him, the fight was a personal dispute between two individuals. During the scuffle, Adindu also stabbed himself on the shoulder and became unconscious. He is currently under police custody in the hospital and will be prosecuted after receiving treatment.

Hundeyin further assured that no other lives were lost, no additional injuries were recorded, and no goods or property were damaged during the incident.

Normalcy restored, police appeal for calm

“The incident is not a tribal clash but purely between miscreants and hoodlums around the Balogun Market. Normalcy has been restored,” Hundeyin emphasised.

He quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, as urging residents to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that Lagos remains generally peaceful.

“Marketers and the general public on the Island and other parts of Lagos State are encouraged to go about their businesses and other lawful endeavours without fear or apprehension,” the statement read.