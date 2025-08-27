Abia moves to reward cleanest community, warns against refuse burning

The Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) has urged communities across the state to stop the practice of burning refuse due to its adverse health implications.

Instead, ASEPA advised community leaders to partner with the agency to ensure timely evacuation of waste and maintain a clean environment.

Speaking during an engagement with President Generals (PGs) from Umuahia North and South at the Umuahia North Council Headquarters on Wednesday, the agency’s Deputy General Manager for Umuahia Zone, Catechist Ambrose Jonah, announced plans to introduce a reward system for the cleanest community in the state, while also naming the dirtiest.

Jonah explained that the initiative underscores the premium Governor Alex Otti’s administration places on environmental cleanliness as part of efforts to change Abia’s long-standing negative image on waste management.

He appealed to community leaders to partner with ASEPA in sustaining cleanliness, noting that the agency has been proactive but needs the cooperation of stakeholders to make Abia one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.

In their responses, Chuks Ukaegbu (PG of Afarata Ibeku), High Chief Eze Nwoke of Nkwoegwu Autonomous Community, and Tony Onyenweaku of Azueke Ibeku, called for ASEPA to engage intermediaries or agents to enforce proper waste disposal and impose sanctions on offenders.

They also urged the agency to strengthen public sensitisation campaigns to deepen awareness on maintaining a clean and healthy environment.