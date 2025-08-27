Connect with us

Nation

Abia moves to reward cleanest community, warns against refuse burning
Advertisement

Nation

Osun at 34: Akinleye salutes founding fathers, hails Adeleke’s transformational leadership

Nation

Sex-tape scandal: Equatorial Guinea jails ex-anti-graft boss Baltasar Engonga for embezzlement

Nation

Osun NUP hails appointment of Alhaji Bayo Raji as SSA on pension matters

Nation

CVR: Osun pensioners urge massive participation

Headline Headlines Home Nation

Make maintenance mandatory for public, private structures — Fashola

Nation

Akinleye Hails Sheikh Adekilekun as Outstanding Leader at 80

Nation

‘I almost died in EFCC custody,’ Atiku’s in-law Haske alleges political persecution

Nation

Soldiers deployed after Abuja-Kaduna train derails, passengers scramble for safety

Nation

Stop illegal chieftaincy installation in Ogun, monarch warns Ondo govt

Nation

Abia moves to reward cleanest community, warns against refuse burning

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Abia moves to reward cleanest community, warns against refuse burning

 

The Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) has urged communities across the state to stop the practice of burning refuse due to its adverse health implications.

Instead, ASEPA advised community leaders to partner with the agency to ensure timely evacuation of waste and maintain a clean environment.

Speaking during an engagement with President Generals (PGs) from Umuahia North and South at the Umuahia North Council Headquarters on Wednesday, the agency’s Deputy General Manager for Umuahia Zone, Catechist Ambrose Jonah, announced plans to introduce a reward system for the cleanest community in the state, while also naming the dirtiest.

Jonah explained that the initiative underscores the premium Governor Alex Otti’s administration places on environmental cleanliness as part of efforts to change Abia’s long-standing negative image on waste management.

He appealed to community leaders to partner with ASEPA in sustaining cleanliness, noting that the agency has been proactive but needs the cooperation of stakeholders to make Abia one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.

In their responses, Chuks Ukaegbu (PG of Afarata Ibeku), High Chief Eze Nwoke of Nkwoegwu Autonomous Community, and Tony Onyenweaku of Azueke Ibeku, called for ASEPA to engage intermediaries or agents to enforce proper waste disposal and impose sanctions on offenders.

They also urged the agency to strengthen public sensitisation campaigns to deepen awareness on maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (144) #UBA (175) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (380) Alex Otti (583) Aliko Dangote (108) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (189) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (953) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (179) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (360) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (195) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (288) Olusegun Obasanjo (131) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (648) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (99) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement