Final-year student dies during botched abortion in Kogi
Make maintenance mandatory for public, private structures — Fashola

Published

2 hours ago

on

Final-year student dies during botched abortion in Kogi

A 26-year-old final-year student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has died while allegedly attempting to terminate a six-month pregnancy at a private clinic in Lokoja.

The tragic incident occurred on August 26, 2025, at Al-Hassan Clinic and Maternity, Sarkin Noma area of the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Omotosho Dorcas, reportedly visited the facility for an abortion but suffered excessive bleeding during the procedure. She was confirmed dead shortly after.

Police operatives who visited the scene took photographs and evacuated her remains to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, for preservation.

The suspected operator of the clinic has been arrested, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

This incident adds to the growing list of fatal botched abortions involving students in Nigeria. In 2020, Gift Imoluamen, a 300-level Political Science student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, died in similar circumstances after allegedly attempting to terminate a pregnancy linked to a pastor identified as Emma Akhime of House of Levite Chapel.

