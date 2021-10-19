At least three traditional rulers were on Tuesday, killed after gunmen invaded Nnenasa community, Njaba LGA of Imo state, Southeast Nigeria.

The traditional rulers were said to be holding a meeting in the area when the gunmen attacked.

While three were killed instantly, several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Michael Abattam, spokesperson of the Imo police command, who confirmed the incident, said, “Yes, we have gotten the report and it is only three traditional rulers that died in the attack.”