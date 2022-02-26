There was mayhem at Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday as gunmen suspected to be cultists stormed the venue of a burial ceremony and opened fire on mourners, killing at least 16 of them while many others were injured.

The gunmen were also said to have seized the corpse of 34-year-old Ozor Chibuike Joseph Chukwuka being prepared for burial and shot it several times over before driving away.

It is unclear what prompted the killing, but witnesses said the late Chukwuka was a suspected cultist who was earlier killed in cult confrontation.