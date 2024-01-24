Business
University Press declares N226.36m as profit in 9 months
University Press Plc on Tuesday published its third quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2023.
The Company reported a turnover of N2.38 billion for the 9 months period, up by 17.99% from N2.02 billion reported the previous year.
Profit after tax of the Company grew mildly by 2.79% to N226.36 million from N220.208 million reported the previous year.
Earnings per share of the Company stands at 52 kobo.
At the share price of N3.36, the P/E ratio of University Press Plc stands at 6.4x with earnings yield of 15.62%.