Connect with us

Nation

‘A National Embarrassment’: Joe Keshi slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks
Advertisement

Nation

University Don Urges Kindness as Key to Societal Development; Arapasopo Becomes Osun Esteem Lions Club President

Nation

Akinleye Felicitates With Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

Nation

Olaoluwa Salutes Osun SSG Igbalaye on Birthday Anniversary

Nation

Insecurity spikes in Kogi as commercial vehicle attacked, churchgoers abducted

Nation

Gunman kills four, injures 10 at child’s birthday party in California as police launch massive manhunt

Nation

Otti hails Abia-born Brig.-Gen. Chima Ekeator on promotion to Major General

Nation

Nigeria reels as new wave of kidnappings sweeps Niger, FCT, Delta and Kogi

Nation

Fresh Terror in Niger: Bandits Kidnap 24, Sever Arm of Blind Man in Twin Attacks

Nation

Ogun govt urges council chairmen to focus on people-oriented projects

Nation

‘A National Embarrassment’: Joe Keshi slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks

Published

1 hour ago

on

‘A National Embarrassment’: Joe Keshi slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks

Nigeria’s former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi, has delivered a blistering rebuke of President Bola Tinubu’s newly-submitted ambassadorial nominees, declaring that several of them “have no business in public office” and, in fact, “belong in prison.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, Keshi said he was “deeply alarmed” by the calibre of nominees, especially those on the non-career list, warning that Nigeria’s global standing was being eroded by political patronage and the recycling of failed politicians.

“I’m comfortable with some names on the list,” he said, “but the truth is that the bulk of the non-career nominees is disturbing. Are these the kind of people we want to represent Nigeria? Some of them, if justice had prevailed, should be cooling their heels in prison, not being sent out as ambassadors.”

Keshi accused certain former governors on the list of “gross failure” in office, saying they had left their states worse than they met them, yet were now being rewarded politically.

“You have people who governed their states and were absolute failures. They showed no leadership, and their successors are still trying to fix the damage they did. These are the same people being rewarded simply because they helped destroy other political parties,” he said.

The veteran diplomat lamented the exclusion of career foreign service officers, many of whom, he said, are “hurt, demoralised and betrayed” after dedicating decades to building Nigeria’s diplomatic architecture.

He recalled that Nigeria’s first prime minister envisioned a foreign service built on competence, training and independence — values he said had been abandoned in favour of patronage.

“These officers have gone through rigorous preparation. At the point where they should be appointed, you now say they are not qualified to represent the country. It is unfair,” Keshi said.

He appealed directly to President Tinubu to correct the imbalance in subsequent nominations:

Advertisement

“I beg the President, for the sake of the officers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to ensure that the next list contains only career diplomats.”

Keshi also suggested a hidden conspiracy behind the removal of former NIA Director-General Ayo Oke, insisting that many retired diplomats remain “bitter” because the system has repeatedly undermined merit.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (414) Alex Otti (621) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1016) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (192) dollar (137) Donald Trump (112) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (186) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (317) Olusegun Obasanjo (138) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (680) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement