Adebayo Obajemu

Unity Bank last week concluded its fifth Corpreneurship Challenge, held across 10 states.

The winners, who won cash totalling N10 million, emerged during the final business pitch in the fifth contest for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch A Stream II Orientation, which took place simultaneously across ten NYSC camps in Lagos, Ogun, Benin, and Akwa Ibom states as well as Abuja.

Other NYSC camps where winners emerged included Ogun, Kano, Sokoto, Enugu and Osun states.

As in the previous editions, the cash prizes included a N200,000 business grant for each of the second runner ups; N300,000 business grant for the first runner ups and a star prize of N500,000 for each of the ten winners.

Speaking during the grand finale in Akwa Ibom NYSC Camp, the Divisional Head, Retail, SME Banking and E-Business Directorate, Unity Bank Plc, Olufunwa Akinmade, said the contest had proved to have a great impact on youth empowerment.

“The Unity Bank Corpreneurship has a very positive impact, not only for the corps members but for the entire youth population in Nigeria. It is a way to support the young men and women who are just graduating from university to grow,’’ Akinmade.

“You will agree that it is not easy today to come out of the university and get a paid job, and so at this tender age, it is good that they imbibe that culture of entrepreneurship, and then with the financial support that they get from Unity Bank and the knowledge that they have acquired through the competition, they will be able to grow from job seekers to employers.”

“The grants are not a loan and the winners are expected to channel the funds to profitable ventures to achieve the objectives of the scheme