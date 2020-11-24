Adebayo Obajemu

Unity Bank in its recently published unaudited financial statement for the period ended, 30 September 2020 reported a Gross Income of N33.91 billion, up by 8% from N31.23 billion reported in the corresponding period last year.

Profit after tax grew by 6% to N1.57 billion from the profit after tax of N1.48 billion reported in Q3’19. Earnings per share for the period under review stands at 13 kobo. At the current share price of N0.79, P.E ratio of Unity Bank stands at 5.87x with earnings yield of 17.04%