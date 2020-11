Adebayo Obajemu

Sterling Bank Plc in its third quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2020 declared a Gross Earnings of N106 billion, down by 3.28% from N109.66 billion in 2019.

Profit after tax in the nine months declined by 2.77% to N7.369 billion from N7.579 billion reported in 2019. Earnings per share of the Bank for the period under review is retained at 26 kobo.

At the current share price of N1.84, Sterling Bank has a P.E ratio of P.E ratio of 7.08x with earnings yield of 14.13%.