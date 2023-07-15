United Capital Plc on Thursday published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2023.

Gross Earnings of N11.014 billion was reported for the 6 months period, up by 20.9% from N9.11 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N4.689 billion was achieved for the period under review, up by 5.71% from N4.436 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of United Capital stands at 78 kobo.

At the share price of N14, the P/E Ratio of UCAP stands at 17.91x with earnings yield of 5.58%.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, stated thus:

“Our strong H1-2023 result as witnessed in our earnings growth, among other parameters, reinforces our strong start to the year 2023 amid the very challenging operating environment in the first half of the year.

Going into the second half of the year 2023, we continue to see emerging opportunities across all our business entities especially as new political dispensations settle in across the country. We are uniquely positioned to work with all agencies of government to implement the economic development objectives in line with the policy direction of the new administration which leans heavily on the capital markets and financial services industry.

We will navigate the undulating business landscape in the remaining half of the year by harnessing opportunities that economic reforms will present to the financial services sector towards increasing value delivery to all shareholders”.