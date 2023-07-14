An Abuja High Court has voided the arrest and detention of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank governor, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Delivering Judgement, Justice Bello Kawu held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of Mister Emefiele, is in violation of the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan.

Mr. Emefiele through his Counsel, Peter Abang, had asked the court to set aside and nullify the arrest and detention of the Applicant for being illegal and a nullity in view of the subsisting judgment by another court delivered on 29th December, 2022.

Justice Kawu also made an order setting aside any warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the Respondents, especially the DSS for the arrest of Emefiele in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, threat to national security before any court.

The court further granted an injunction restraining the respondents, particularly the DSS from arresting, detaining, or interfering with Mr. Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The court finally granted an order of injunction directing and mandating the Respondents, particularly the DSS to forthwith release and Mr. Emefiele from any arrest or detention.