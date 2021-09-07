Adebayo Obajemu

Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc has notified the investing public of the conclusion of the Scheme of Arrangement and the intent of the company to be delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited effective from the date as approved by the Exchange.

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Samuel Iroye, the shareholders unanimously approved the delisting of the Company’s shares at the last Annual General Meeting and Court Ordered Meeting held on the 25th of January, 2021.

The Company has obtained all relevant regulatory approvals from Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Federal High Court, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCCP).

All shareholders (other than Lifecare Partners Limited, Akinniyi Ambrose Olusola and Akinniyi Elizabeth Abimbola) are enjoined to contact the Registrars for their payoff warrants