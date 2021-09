Adebayo Obajemu

The Debt Management Office on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the offer for Subscription of September Savings Bonds at the following interest rates:

2-Year FGN Savings Bond due September 15, 2023 at the interest rate of 7.915% per annum

3-Year FGN Savings Bond due September 15, 2024 at the interest rate of 8.915% per annum

Opening date for subscription is September 6, 2021. Closing date is September 10, 2021 while settlement date is September 15, 2021