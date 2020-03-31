Union Bank has announced additional donations of N50 million as part of its multi-pronged approach to tackle the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing its total donation to N300 million.

As part of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, Union Bank has contributed N250 million into the fund set up by the coalition to raise N120billion to fight the outbreak in Nigeria.

In addition, the Bank also made a further donation of N50million to the Lagos State Covid-19: Emergency Food Response programme which was set up to support low-income families who will be directly impacted by the state-wide restrictions in place to limit the spread of the disease. Lagos State currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Commenting on the Bank’s active efforts to tackle COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, said:

“The fight against Covid-19 requires all hands-on deck with close collaboration between the public and private sector. Union Bank is committed to supporting Nigeria’s response to ensure the country avoids a pandemic. We will especially be looking to support ordinary Nigerians who will be disproportionately impacted economically at this time.”

Last week, as part of its immediate response to the outbreak, the Bank made an initial donation of N50,000,000 ($130,000) into a $500,000 fund set up by 54gene, African genomics research, services and development company working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to fight the COVID-19 menace.