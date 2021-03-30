Union Bank of Nigeria Plc took to Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s platform to honour its outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Emeka Emuwa and introduce the incoming CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo to the capital market at a digital Closing Gong Ceremony on Monday, 29 March 2021.

Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Listings Business, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr. Olumide Bolumole commented thus: “It is my pleasure to welcome the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank Plc, Mr. Emeka Emuwa to our digital closing gong ceremony as we pay tribute to his illustrious career at Union Bank. Under his leadership, Union Bank maintained steady operational momentum, which in 2020 resulted in the first dividend payment to investors and shareholders in over ten years. A truly remarkable milestone in the bank’s transformation and turnaround strategy. As the bank makes its transition to a new CEO, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, I reassure the leadership of Union Bank Plc that NGX will remain its trusted business partner in achieving strategic business objectives.”

In delivering one of his final remarks as the CEO, Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Emuwa stated, “It is an honour to be here today to ring the Closing Gong as I step down. In 2021 when I joined the bank, the mission was clear to transform the bank and return it to the path of sustainable growth and profitability, and increase shareholder value. This involved the redefinition of our strategy which resulted in robust investments in our protocols and platforms. Looking back, I am proud to see how far we have come and the progress we have made to transform Union Bank Plc into a leading provider of fin services today. It has been a collective effort by many in the bank and what we have today is an institution that is properly positioned to compete favourably in the market and in the hearts of our customers.”

On his part, the incoming CEO, Union Bank Plc, Mr. Okonkwo stated, “Over the past eight years, a significant amount of work has gone into building the Union Bank we see today and I am glad to have been a part of this process. As we move ahead, our focus remains to create greater value for all our stakeholders particularly our customers and shareholders. We have a clear vision to be Nigeria’s most reliable and trusted partner and we will continue to drive customer acquisition and channel optimisation through reliable dig channels and self-service platforms. We will also continue to provide compelling and innovative products to drive customer transaction growth and service delivery, whilst deepening our relationship with key stakeholders including NGX Group as we move towards our goal.”

Both Mr. Emuwa and Mr. Okonkwo were then given the honour of sounding the digital Closing Gong to the applause of NGX executives, the Doyen of the Market, Mr. Sam Ndata and other members of the stockbroking community