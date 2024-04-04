Connect with us

Unilever declares 75 kobo dividend to shareholders, PAT grows by 88.94%
Published

22 mins ago

Unilever declares 75 kobo dividend to shareholders, PAT grows by 88.94%

Unilever Nigeria Plc declared a final dividend of 75 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Company reported revenue of N103.88 billion for the 12 months period, up by 51.35% from N68.64 billion achieved in 2022 year end.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 88.94% to N8.44 billion from N4.47 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N1.47

At the share price of N17.5, the P/E ratio of Unilever stands at 11.91x with earnings yield of 8.39%.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend of 75 kobo is Friday 26, April 2024.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, 29 April 2023 to Friday, 3 May 2024 (both dates inclusive).

On Friday 10 May, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday 26, April 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

