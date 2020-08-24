The United Nations has formally expressed gratitude to Nigeria for rehabilitating its office in Abuja.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon gave the appreciation on Monday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the effort of the Nigerian government has given more prominence to multi-literalism.

“For us, today was an august occasion; first to commend and thank the President for his support to multilateralism and also the investment by the government of Nigeria to rehabilitate and modernise the UN house in Nigeria that was bombed by non-Sate armed groups.

“When we reopened the office in October 2019, after eight years, to us, it was an act of defiance in the face of terror and attack on our core values of peace, freedom, prosperity, tolerance and justice.”

The UN official said the emergence of COVID-19 has helped in strengthening ties among nations of the world and there is the need to sustain that.

“COVID-19 has underscored the need for a strengthened and renewed multilateralism; a multilateralism built on trust, inclusivity and multilateralism that is networked with stronger institutional links that are based on international law, with an overriding goal of peace and security, human rights and sustainable development,” he said.

He informed Journalists that the United Nations invests over one point five billion dollars annually in Nigeria through various agencies, to support the humanitarian and development effort of the government.

“We have 19 UN agencies, funds and programmes in Nigeria and we also have a pool of 655 international experts as well as 2230 national experts in various disciplines.

“We are not a financial institution, we are not a bank but the UN still invests on average, $1.5 billion per annum, to support humanitarian and development effort of the government,” he stated.

Kallou listed areas of UN’s strength to include technical assistance, policy on advisory services, strengthening of institutional capacity to deliver basic social services.

Commenting on the fight against insurgency by the Nigerian government, he said the government was doing well.

“It is very clear to us that there is a lot that has happened already in controlling the level of insurgency in Nigeria.

“I have been part of this endeavour for three and half years, from the time we had no access to the affected population, to the point where we had access to the affected population who are currently in IDP camps. And that is due to the gradual improvement of security that was possible.

“Most of you could remember at the beginning of this crisis, there was no access to the affected population because of insecurity, that element has improved over the years,” he added. (VON)