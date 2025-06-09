Imo communities accuse Uzodinma of neglect amid collapse, insecurity

Community leaders across Imo State have criticised Governor Hope Uzodinma for allegedly abandoning towns and villages in the face of worsening infrastructure and rising insecurity.

In exclusive interviews with Business Hallmark, residents described a grim reality—impassable roads, decaying health centres, crumbling schools, and growing insecurity that has claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

Chukwuemeka Anyanwu, a resident of Ntu community in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, accused the governor of betraying loyal supporters.

“My people are suffering. Ngor Okpala stood by Uzodimma even when others doubted him. What have we gained? Nothing,” he lamented. “Erosion is destroying our land, roads are death traps, and there’s zero government presence. Where there’s no government, insecurity thrives.”

He also cited an unresolved land dispute involving Ntu, the Ebuka Obi Ministry, and the state government as further evidence of state neglect.

Former Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, echoed the frustration, particularly over infrastructural neglect in Mbaise. Though he initially supported Uzodimma’s Supreme Court-backed emergence in 2020, Dikeocha said his calls for road development in the region met resistance.

“Our people are now speaking out against the humiliation of Mbaise through abandonment,” he said, pointing to the dilapidated road network in Ezinihitte, Ahiazu, and Aboh Mbaise LGAs.

Pauline Chikwelu, a public school teacher from Uruala in Ideato North, decried the state of public education, saying many schools are in ruin, pushing parents toward private alternatives.

Residents also expressed alarm over growing insecurity, including attacks by armed groups and Fulani herdsmen.

“In Owerri West and Ngor Okpala, killings and abductions have become rampant,” said Achi Madu, a local resident. “People no longer feel safe.”

In response, Governor Uzodimma has promised enhanced security efforts and financial support for autonomous communities. However, many residents remain sceptical and demand urgent action.