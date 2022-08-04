Uduak Akpan has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Akwa Ibom State high court for murdering job seeker, Iniobong Umoren.

Akpan attempted to escape shortly after the sentence was announced by the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, on Thursday.

It took the intervention of the police to foil his attempt to escape.

The convict was sentenced to death by hanging and life imprisonment in the two charge of murder and rape preferred against him.

However, the court discharged and acquitted his father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey (2nd and 3rd accused) who were standing trial for accessory after the fact to murder.

