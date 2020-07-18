Adebayo Obajemu

The Unaudited reports for the half year ended June 30th, 2020 of United Capital plc revealed an improvement of 37.26% in topline figures to close the period at N194.447 billion away from N3.240bn reported same period the previous year in 2019.

The first six months financial reports which hit the market on the 16th July, 2020 showed a growth of about 14.10% in Profit before Tax to N2.268bn from N1.987bn recorded in the preceding year of 2019.

The profit after tax for the period under review soared from N1.650bn in 2019 to N1.913bn in the current report, which implies a growth of 15.98% in (PAT).

The earnings per share consequently grew by 15.98%, from 27kobo of 2019 to 32kobo in the period under review.

The PE Ratio for the current period stands at 8.18x and the earnings yield at 12.22%.