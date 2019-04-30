UBEC boss, daughter, others kidnapped in Abuja-Kaduna highway kidnappers rampage

Muhammad Mahmood, the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter where among tens of people kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday, the Kaduna Police Command has confirmed.

The force, in a press statement by its spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, also confirmed that Mr Mahmood’s driver was killed in the attack.

Police said the abduction occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Today 29/04/19 we received information through DPO Katari that at about 1530hrs, he got a distress call that Armed Men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare Village along Kaduna – Abuja Express Way,” the police statement said.

“They opened fire on the vehicles, and in the process, the driver of the jeep was shot dead while the occupants; Dr. Muhammad Abubakar who is the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and his daughter were kidnapped.

“The occupants of the Sienna; one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station. They were said to be returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film titled ‘the last step,” the statement reads.

The police said they have mobilised officers to the area in a bid to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the abductees.

“Combined Teams of PMF Men, Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces and Operations Yaki were quickly mobilized to the area with a view to combing the bush for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals. IGP’S IRT was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to station.

Kidnappers had on Monday afternoon blocked the Kaduna-Abuja Express way forcing several motorists to abandon their vehicles and head for nearby bushes to avoid being abducted.

The development left many motorists and passengers unaccounted for just as their belongings were carted away by the kidnappers.