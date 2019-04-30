Boko Haram attacks Adamawa village, kill 26, injure scores.

No fewer than 26 people were said to have been killed, while several others were injured in a suspected Boko Haram attack on Monday at the Madagali area of Adamawa State.

According to an account by locals, Boko Haram members rode on motorcycles in large numbers into Kudakaya village in Madagali at about 7 p.m.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

’’I was briefed that Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the village. I am yet to get the casualty figures, but security operatives have been deployed are on the top of the situation.’’

This is one of the series of attacks witnessed in the area in recent times.