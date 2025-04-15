United Bank for Africa (UBA), has upgraded its Point of Sale Terminal and its UBA MONI App to strengthen the digital payment landscape and empower small and medium-scale enterprises.

According to the bank, the upgraded platforms form part of its bank’s ongoing campaign with the theme ‘Innovation for Progress: Empowering SMEs, Connecting Communities, Simplifying Banking’.

The newly improved PoS is designed to boost efficiency, transparency, and trust for merchants, including instant settlement, real-time monitoring, pay-by-link functionality, and a 100 per cent transaction success rate.

With the upgrade, customers can enjoy flexibility, as the terminals have been equipped to serve businesses of all sizes, providing the speed, reliability and fast-paced services demanded by today’s merchants.

The UBA MONI App, which is designed to further strengthen UBA’s agency banking network, has also been modified with new features including instant settlement, pay-by-transfer options, secret question security, an enhanced inbox, and a redesigned homepage – offering agents and customers an even more intuitive and secure experience.

This is in addition to its core features of instant account opening with BVN/NIN, real-time transfers, cash deposits and withdrawals, airtime/data payments with agent discounts, and instant POS deployment, which remains at the heart of the app.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, stated thus:

“At UBA, we are constantly innovating to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. The new UBA PoS and MONI App are designed to empower merchants and agency banking with instant settlements, real-time transaction tracking, and unmatched reliability – ensuring they can focus on growing their businesses with a trusted partner.”

“This next-generation PoS is not just a payment device; it’s a powerful tool that helps businesses stay competitive in a fast-paced economy. With UBA’s extensive reach and robust infrastructure, we are bringing convenience and confidence to every transaction. With the upgraded MONI App, we are equally equipping our agents, many of whom serve smaller communities, with faster tools, greater transparency, and an enhanced user experience that will help them grow their businesses while serving millions of underserved customers.”