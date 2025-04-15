Access Bank gets approval to acquire 100% equity stake in Bank of Kenya

Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, has secured approvals from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and Kenya’s National Treasury and Economic Planning for the acquisition of 100% shareholding of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

According to a statement issued by the CBK on Monday, Access Bank is acquiring NBK through the purchase of NBK shares from KCB Group PLC, which had held full ownership of the bank since 2019.

The apex bank granted its approval for the transaction on April 4, 2025, under Section 13(4) of the Banking Act, while the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning gave additional approval on April 10, 2025, pursuant to Section 9 of the same Act.

As part of the acquisition process, certain assets and liabilities of NBK will be transferred to KCB Bank Kenya Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of KCB Group. Both the CBK and the Cabinet Secretary have approved this transfer.

The acquisition and transfer of NBK assets and liabilities will take effect upon the full completion of the transaction, in line with the agreement between Access Bank and KCB Group.

Access Bank and KCB Group had signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in National Bank of Kenya Limited in March 2024.

Access Bank PLC, which now owns NBK in full, is part of Access Holdings PLC, a financial conglomerate headquartered in Nigeria.