OBINNA EZUGWU

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced the appointment of Dr Chinyere Almona as Director-General effective effective from today, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Almona’s appointment followed the retirement of the erstwhile DG, Dr Muda Yusuf.

The former LCCI boss bowed out on the expiration of his tenure of office, having meritoriously served the Chamber for a total of 24 years with the last 13 years being in the capacity of DG.

Announcing the appointment, the Chamber’s president, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, explained that Dr Yusuf, an astute Economist of repute, joined the services of the Chamber, over two decades ago and rose to become the Director-General through hard work and an unrivalled dedication to duty.

“He is a respected Public Commentator on macroeconomic issues, regulatory environment, economic reforms, policy and institutional reforms, trade policy issues and investment climate matters. He has led numerous policy reform and engagement sessions on the business environment, investment climate issues and the ease of doing business in Nigeria,” he said.

“Indeed, Dr Muda Yusuf will surely be missed by staff, members of the Chamber, our partners, collaborators, the diplomatic community, and stakeholders in the media space for his sound economic and analytical prowess, which has contributed immensely to the effectiveness of public policy advocacy and the development of the Nigerian economy.

“We believe that, though he has retired from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he is definitely not tired of contributing his quota to the prosperity of Nigeria, as the economic powerhouse of the African continent. We shall continue to benefit from his expertise as he moves to the next stage of his endeavours,” she stated.

Mabogunje described the appointment of Dr Almona as an added value to the well-established profile of the Chamber.

The new LCCI DG holds a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Business School Netherlands and brings with her, about thirty years of diversified experience through her various work experience roles.

In her previous position, she led the Africa Corporate Governance Program of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which provided a wide range of corporate governance reforms across thirteen (13) African countries. Before joining the IFC, she was a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, leading the Corporate Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Practice, which she established.