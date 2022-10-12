UBA rewards customers in bumper draws

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Bumper draws, doling out millions in cash prizes.

The virtual draw was witnessed by relevant regulators including representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

20 lucky bumper customers won N100,000 each, another customer won N500,000; while two lucky star winners got N1.2m and N2m cash prize.

Austin Akeju, a UBA Bumper account holder, emerged the winner of the star prize of N2m; while Abigail Ijeoma Ogbuehi and Sunday Okpaka, smiled home with N500,000 and N1.2m cash prize respectively.

Winners of the N100,000 cash prizes are: Jesulayomi Dorcas Akintomide, Maryam Salisu, Ahmad Salisu, Fatimo Adeife, Imam Imam, kunle Aremu Micheal, Abdurrazak Abdulhamid, Eniye Ebi Ikisa, Fatima Muhammed, Mulikatu Dupe Saka, Amarachi Angela Nwanegbo and Onyinyechi Esther Nwafor.

Others are Emmanuel Ajiga Ogo, Ejiro Fidelia Oseya, Progress Osozebhueghele, Philip Domozu, Daniel Ornguga Ojume, Arinze Daniel Offorbuike, Benedict Ifeanyichukwu Ononye and Chinecherem Emelda Enuka.

When contacted over the phone, one of the winners Austin Akeju, expressed gratitude to the bank for the cash prize, adding that he was very excited, “I am very happy, thank you UBA for this amazing gift,” he said.

UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who congratulated all the winners after the draw, said that “For several months, the bank has been all about putting smiles on the faces of its customers, while encouraging them to cultivate the culture of savings. Over the years, we have constantly given away huge cash prizes as reward to our customers, with the aim of appreciating our customers who believe in us and have trusted the bank with their funds.”

Altraide encouraged customers who did not win this time to get set for the Super Savers draw happening this December, adding that; “I will advise new customers to quickly key in by dialing *919*20# to open a UBA account and save a minimum of N5,000 to qualify for the Super Savers draw.”

The Group Head, Brand Management & Marketing, Uzoamaka Oyeka, said the general intent of the monthly, quarterly and periodical draws is to appreciate loyal customers, who have stayed with UBA over the years, while also presenting fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of millionaires who have benefitted from several promos organised by the bank.

According to her, there are several saving options for customers to choose from to be able to experience the thrills and joy that comes with winning huge rewards from the bank. “We have the Super Savers draw coming in December, and I therefore encourage those of you who are yet to jump on this winning train to do so to enjoy their own life-changing moments. Customers who save with UBA stand the chance to win ₦2,000,000 and other fantastic prizes in the Super Savers Draw” she added.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.