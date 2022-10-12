Adebayo Obajemu

Polaris Bank has launched ‘Polaris Save & Win Promo’ with the aim of rewarding its loyal and prospective customers.

According to the bank, four millionaires will emerge alongside 4,379 Nigerians who will be rewarded with other cash gifts from N100,000 up to N500,000 per person in a monthly, quarterly and special draws over a period of 12 months.

The ‘Save & Win’ promo is aimed at making millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current customers of the bank to grow their existing accounts by N5,000 in 30 days while prospective customers are encouraged to open and save in their account, a minimum of N2,000 and grow it to N5,000 within a month to qualify for the monthly draws, and stand a chance of winning N100,000.

For the quarterly draw, existing and prospective customers stand the chance of winning N1 million in rent as first prize; N500,000 for first runner up and N250,000 for second runner up within the promo period. The campaign, which started on October 1, 2022, will run till September 30, 2023.

The first draw, which will herald the first set of winners for the month of October, will be announced in the first week of November 2022. On that day, the first set of winners, 62 in all, will receive N100,000 each as their reward in commemoration of the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria.