OBINNA EZUGWU

The Board of Directors, UACN Property Development Company has announced the appointment of Mr. Odunayo Ojo as Managing Director.

The company which made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday, said Mr. Ojo has over twenty years experience in the property development, assets management and housing industry, working in different property companies across three continents. He has at various times worked with Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi, Ocean & Oil Holdings (Oando) and most recently, as the Chief Executive Officer, Alaro City, Lagos, Nigeria.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Real Estate from the University of Lagos, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree also from the University of Lagos’ Business School. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, UK, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers, Nigeria and International Facilities Management Association, USA.

Ojo was announced as the Managing Director of UPDC resulting from the company’s strategy to reposition the Group.The statement also thanked Deborah Nicol—Omeruah for a good job in steering the company aright whilst she acted as the Managing Director.