UACN, others lift NGX to 0.42% weekly close

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the week on a positive note as renewed buying interest in UACN and other blue-chip stocks lifted the market by 0.42 percent on Friday.

At the close of trading, the All-Share Index rose to 143,584.04 points compared with the previous day’s 142,979.46 points. In the same vein, market capitalisation added ₦383 billion to settle at ₦91.135 trillion, up from Thursday’s ₦90.752 trillion.

Investors exchanged a total of 545 million units of shares in 27,065 deals, with a market turnover valued at ₦19.6 billion.

Market breadth

The market breadth closed positive, reflecting 39 gainers against 25 losers.

Top gainers

UACN led the advancers with a maximum 10 percent increase, closing at ₦73.70 from ₦67.00 in the previous session. ENAMELWA gained 9.97 percent, ELLAHLAKES appreciated 9.96 percent, while PZ rose 9.88 percent.

Top losers

On the flip side, Julius Berger topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.96 percent to close at ₦122.90 from ₦136.50. THOMASWYAT dropped 9.50 percent, JOHNHOLT shed 9.43 percent, while DAARCOMM lost 6.36 percent.

Volume drivers

UBA was the most actively traded stock with 80 million units worth ₦3.4 billion exchanged in 1,142 deals. ACCESSCORP followed with 72 million units valued at ₦1.9 billion in 1,302 deals, while GTCO accounted for 35 million units worth ₦3.3 billion in 1,207 deals.